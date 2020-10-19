O'Brien supplies seven of 18 Futurity possibles

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for seven of the 18 horses left in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster following the five-day confirmation stage.

Heading his list of possibles for Saturday are Wembley, runner-up to stablemate St Mark's Basilica in the Dewhurst Stakes, and Van Gogh, second behind One Ruler in the Autumn Stakes.

The Ballydoyle handler also has Bolshoi Ballet, Khartoum, San Martino, Sir Lucan and the filly Divinely as he seeks to land this Group One for a 10th time - which would equal the late Sir Henry Cecil's record in the race.

Joseph O'Brien's State Of Rest, who was third in the Champagne Stakes on this course last month, and the Jim Bolger-trained Mac Swiney, winner of the Group Two Futurity Stakes at the Curragh, are other prospective Irish raiders.

One Ruler is one of the acceptors for trainer Charlie Appleby - along with the unbeaten La Barrosa, winner of the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket on his latest start.

Roger Varian has supplemented Baradar at a cost of £17,500.

The son Muhaarar has won two of his three races, the latest coming in convincing fashion in a novice event at York this month.

Clive Cox has left in Salisbury Listed scorer Cobh - while others in the mix are Emperor Supreme, Gear Up, King Vega, Megallan and Mujbar.