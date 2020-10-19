English King up for grabs at Tattersalls

This year's Derby second favourite English King is to be offered for sale as a "wildcard" at next week's Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale.

Trained by Ed Walker, the son of Camelot sprang into the Classic picture with an impressive display in the Lingfield Derby Trial, beating subsequent St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco.

English King finished fifth at Epsom, beaten a little over six lengths. He was then a beaten favourite in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood and finished sixth in the Grand Prix de Paris, behind Mogul in both races.

He is owned by Bjorn Nielsen, who also has star stayer Stradivarius.

"I genuinely believe English King is the best horse I have ever trained, and I will be very sorry to see him sold," Walker told Tattersalls.

"He is an outstanding prospect for the future, having only raced six times, and has all the credentials to attract potential buyers from throughout the world.

"He is a horse who loves fast ground and, like all top-class horses, has the ability to quicken off a fast pace - as demonstrated in the Derby where he had the fastest final three furlongs of all."