Juddmonte International hero Ghaiyyath retired to stud

Ghaiyyath, one of the highest-rated horses in the world, has been retired to stud, Godolphin has announced.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the five-year-old came into his own this season, winning three Group Ones in England.

He started with victory in the rearranged Coronation Cup at Newmarket, followed up in the Eclipse at Sandown, beating Enable, and then put up an imperious display in the Juddmonte International at York.

Most recently, his winning run was brought to an end by Magical in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Ghaiyyath had been in the mix to run on British Champions Day at Ascot and the Breeders' Cup, but the decision has been taken to retire him to stand at Kildangan Stud in Ireland.

"Ghaiyyath has had a fantastic career, winning nine of his 13 races," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

"His high-class cruising speed and relentless style of galloping was a joy to watch - and as I have said before, this year he came together both physically and mentally and looked the finished article.

"It is obviously disappointing not to be taking him to the Breeders' Cup - but the exertions of a long season, which started in Dubai in January, were starting to show, and the decision has been made to retire him.

"He was an outstanding part of the Moulton Paddocks team, and I know that his numerous top-level successes gave our Principal, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, a great deal of pleasure."

The decision comes on the back of Appleby also seeing his other stable star, Pinatubo, retired to stud recently.