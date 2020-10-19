Saffie Osborne escapes serious injury in fall

Jamie Osborne described his "immeasurable sense of relief" on Monday evening after confirming his daughter Saffie had escaped serious injury in a heavy fall at Windsor.

Osborne was partnering the Alexandra Dunn-trained Zeyzoun in division one of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap when her mount clipped heels, sending the 7lb claiming apprentice out of the saddle.

Windsor's clerk of the course, Sophie Candy, reported Osborne was conscious before being taken to Wexham Park Hospital for further assessment.

Then two hours later, her father - former jump jockey turned trainer - provided a positive update on his Twitter feed.

He wrote: "With an immeasurable sense of relief, I can report that @OsborneSaffie is going to be fine.

"Katie (trainer's wife) and I thank you all for your concern and kind words."

The stewards held an inquiry into the incident and suspended 5lb claimer Marco Ghiani for 10 days for careless riding.

The official report read: "Ghiani was suspended for 10 days for careless riding as he had manoeuvred right-handed towards the rail when insufficiently clear, causing Zeyzoun to clip heels and unseat Osborne."

Osborne had been successful on the 11-year-old Pettochside for trainer John Bridger in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Classifield Claiming Stakes earlier on the card.