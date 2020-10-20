Oxted may head to Dubai or Hong Kong next

Oxted may be going on his travels to either Hong Kong or Dubai for his next run after signing off his domestic season with an eye-catching run in defeat at Ascot.

Trainer Roger Teal has revealed his July Cup winner is a possible for the Group One Hong Kong Sprint in December - although he could give his stable star more time and wait for Dubai in March, when the Al Quoz Sprint would be the main objective.

"We've been invited possibly to Hong Kong, but I think we're going to see what happens with him and maybe go to Dubai next year," said Teal.

"We might go out there possibly for Super Saturday and World Cup night for the Al Quoz.

"It's not definite, but to be fair to the horse we might concentrate on that. We'll be guided by him over the next week or so.

"We've got next year to look forward. I don't want to put too many miles on the clock. We've got an exciting year to look forward to next year."

Teal was pleased with Oxted's run on Saturday, losing by only a length when fifth to Glen Shiel in the Qipco British Champions Sprint on his first start since Newmarket in the summer.

However, he felt the four-year-old would have gone closer had the pace been stronger and the ground less testing.

The Lambourn trainer said: "He's fine. He's come out of the race well - no ill effects, so that's good.

"He was probably just a bit too keen early, and we paid the price late on. There was no pace early. Obviously a stronger pace would have helped us.

"On better ground he'd probably have kept on going. He handled the ground, but I think his stamina ran out over the stiff six.

"That ground blunted his speed a bit. The petrol gauge was going empty, because he was too keen early.

"He didn't show himself up. He ran with credit, (and) I'm just pleased we've got a genuine Group One horse. He ran a stormer."