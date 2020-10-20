Prince Of Arran on course for Melbourne Cup

Trainer Charlie Fellowes is looking forward to Prince Of Arran trying to improve on his already fine record in the Emirates Melbourne Cup at Flemington next month.

The seven-year-old warmed up for a third crack at the 'race that stops a nation' with a solid run in the Caulfield Cup on Saturday.

Prince Of Arran stayed on well in the closing stages of the mile-and-a-half feature to be beaten just two lengths in fourth place behind Verry Elleegant.

Fellowes reports the Shirocco gelding has taken the race well, despite suffering a superficial wound, and is on course for Melbourne on November 3.

The Newmarket trainer said: "He's really good. He's come through it well - he's fresh and bouncing and moving well.

"He picked up a little cut on one of his front legs, but that was it. It's nothing major at all. He seems in good form.

"It's all systems go for the Melbourne Cup again."

Prince Of Arran has covered himself in glory in the last two runnings of the two-mile showpiece. He was third in 2018, and was promoted to second from third spot last year.