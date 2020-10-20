Saffron Beach to miss the Breeders' Cup

Jane Chapple-Hyam has decided against a trip to the Breeders' Cup with her unbeaten filly Saffron Beach.

An impressive four-and-a-half-length winner on her debut at Newmarket, she followed up there two weeks later in the Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes on soft ground.

In the immediate aftermath, Chapple-Hyam had intimated she was keen on a trip to America with the New Bay filly - but she will now be roughed off for the season before reappearing in a 1000 Guineas trial.

"She's going to have a rest now, before she comes back for the Nell Gwyn and the Guineas," said Chapple-Hyam.

"The main reason we're not going is the owners wouldn't be able to attend, and also she'd had two quick runs, so it's best for her that she has a break with next year in mind.

"We'll have the opportunity to travel with her next year."

The Newmarket trainer anticipates further progression, adding: "She's just a natural. She was a late developer - but as soon as she got fit, the fitter she got the better she got.

"Looking at her pedigree, most have got better with age, so that's what we've got to look forward to.

"That's why I think the best thing to do is rug her up now, and look forward to next year."