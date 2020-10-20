Danny Cook may require surgery

Danny Cook will find out if he requires an operation to his eye socket when he returns to hospital on Thursday to have 60 facial stitches taken out after his weekend fall at Market Rasen.

Cook was riding Ravenhill Road on Saturday when coming down at the second last, receiving a kick in the face from a following horse in the process.

"I'm feeling fine actually, not too bad," he said.

"I'm going back for X-rays on Thursday, and that should give me a better indication of how long I'll be out.

"I've had stitches to the face and eye, and I'll get them out on Thursday, so I'm hoping I won't be out too long."

He will know more, though, after the check-up.

"It's my eye socket that took the brunt of the force," Cook added.

"I've got about 60 stitches in my face and I've got a horseshoe print from my cheekbone going around to above my eye and down the side of my nose.

"My lips needed stitching too, so there's plenty there. There's also a bit of broken nose and a fractured eye socket - but I don't know if I'll need an op yet until Thursday."

Cook will be hoping he is back in time to ride Brian Ellison's Definitly Red in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on October 31.