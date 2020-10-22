Breeders’ Cup mission expected to suit Kameko

Andrew Balding believes Kameko will be suited by the American style of racing when his star colt lines up for the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland next month.

The 2000 Guineas winner will retire to stud after the race - and Balding is hoping the son of Kitten's Joy can end his career on a high.

The Kingsclere trainer was disappointed Kameko could not sign off his domestic racing days in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot last weekend because of the testing conditions.

"It was a shame to have missed Qipco Champions Day, but we just didn't feel we could risk him on the ground at this stage of his career," Balding told Sky Sports Racing.

"I think it's going to be a totally different test in America and we've got the travel and everything to contend with.

"I'm really pleased with his condition and how he has held his form in his home work since so early in the year. He's an absolute star and worked really well (on Wednesday) - Oisin (Murphy) came in and had a sit on him.

"He's a horse with a high cruising speed and loves a strong pace to aim at, and that is usually how those races are run. In any normal Breeders' Cup Mile he'd be well suited."