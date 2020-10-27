Alex Hammond: Ascot's Aura

Alex Hammond revels in the glory of backing a 16/1 winner at Doncaster and hopes for more of the same at Ascot this week as she prepares for an excellent Saturday card.

How has your week been? Despite getting soaked to the skin at Doncaster on Saturday, I really enjoyed my day there. That was possibly aided by backing Baradar each-way in the feature Vertem Futurity Trophy and I hope after reading last week's column you got involved too? He was 16/1 when advised and ran really well to finish third behind Jim Bolger's Mac Swiney, the latter is now 20/1 with Sky Bet for next year's Derby, but that's a long way off.

I was covering the meeting for Sky Sports Racing with Jason Weaver and despite our day being rain soaked, we were both celebrating having a pound or two on the final winner of the day; 16/1 shot Bobby Shaft. I'd studied the card in detail the previous day and Bobby Shaft made it onto my shortlist for the seven-furlong handicap, particularly as he seemed to have found a new lease of life since joining trainer John Wainwright for just 4,500 guineas at the Horses In Training Sales in August.

Seeing him in the flesh I liked him and as he cantered to post his action looked like it would be suited to the heavy ground. I'd mentioned on air that I thought he had a good chance (hope you were watching). He was drifting in the market though, but had got to the point when the price couldn't be ignored. So, I thought I'd get some affirmation from my shrewd colleague.

The conversation went a bit like this …"Jason, what do you think of Bobby Shaft here? I quite like him." (teeth chattering, wiping rain from my specs) "Can't believe his price!" (Apologies to Jason, I was cold and starting to fade, so most likely he didn't say anything of the sort, but don't let the truth get in the way of a good story).

I then forced my frozen hands to fumble for my phone in order to back the horse, but anyone who uses finger print recognition knows, it doesn't enjoy damp hands. I can't be bothered I thought, he's drifting, my phone won't work, I'll leave it. No, no, keep trying and wipe your hands on your soggy jumper one more time. Bingo! The screen unlocked and I got on. There's nothing quite a big-priced winner in the getting out stakes to warm the cockles of your heart and the journey home felt like a strong Donny breeze.

So, can the feat be repeated at Ascot on Saturday? You'll have to tune in for all the latest on the day, but at this point there's much I'm looking forward to.

The feature is the three-mile Grade Three handicap chase at 3.40 and what a race we have in prospect. Top rated chaser Cyrname is amongst the entries, but he is set to go to Wetherby for the Charlie Hall, which could also be the port of call for the winner of this race last year, Vinndication, although I hope he comes back to Ascot.

Trainer Kim Bailey may not want to run him in this again given he is now rated 161, 10lb higher than the rating he won off in 2019. He goes very well here though with three unbeaten runs at the Berkshire track and I'd be keen on a repeat performance despite the rise. Bailey also has Imperial Aura in there and he wouldn't be a bad substitute if his stablemate heads to Yorkshire.

He beat Galvin at the Cheltenham Festival in March and Gordon Elliott's exciting young chaser has already advertised that form with a smart win at Cheltenham last weekend. At the time of writing Bailey is operating at a 30% strike rate. We'll just have to wait to see how the race pans out when it comes to declarations and the picture becomes a little clearer.

There are two other class 1 handicaps at Ascot and both should be very competitive. The first of those is a handicap chase, a Listed contest over two miles and a furlong at 1.55pm.

You'll remember this race from last year when the Paul Nicholls-trained duo Capeland and Diego Du Charmil had a bit of a coming together which resulted in Capeland being forced out through the wing at the last as his stablemate tried to run out, but despite that, Diego Du Charmil went on to win and Capeland was disqualified for taking the wrong course.

Let's hope we don't have a similar horror show this Halloween. Capeland has a chance to avenge that unfortunate incident as he is entered again, but there won't be any intervention from a wayward stablemate as he's the only Paul Nicholls-trained entry this time round.

He's 7lb higher in the handicap this year, but goes well fresh and his team are fit and firing. So, it's not a stablemate he has to worry about but some smart opponents from elsewhere including the Venetia Williams trained Ibleo.

A lack of a recent run is no problem for this lad who won after over two years off the track at Wincanton last January. He backed that up with another win, but then had to settle for second on his third start for the stable back in March. Was it the 13lb rise in the weights or the step up to 2m4f that got him beaten at Huntingdon? I'm going with the latter so am working on the theory that the drop back in trip will see him run a big race.

Testing ground seems crucial to him though so there would need to be an ease in underfoot conditions to see him at his best. He's entered for a race in the week, so may not line-up here.

Flaminger is a tough little horse and has the benefit of a run under his belt this season having won for Gary Moore at Fontwell at the beginning of the month; Little Light in behind in third. He toughed it out that day, but could have more to offer. Dan Skelton is also cooking on gas at the moment and he has Amoola Gold entered. He is also a winner already this campaign thanks to his victory at Wetherby two weeks ago.

One that could be dangerous to dismiss is Belargus who is 0 from 5 over fences so far, but ran well on his reappearance at Huntingdon a fortnight ago. Nick Gifford has his team in great form and a mark of 122 might underestimate him. He also holds an entry in the Novices' Handicap Chase earlier in the afternoon (1.20pm) and is of interest wherever he rocks up, although his owner JP McManus has Dr Sanderson entered in the earlier race too.

The other class 1 contest on the card is the two mile listed handicap hurdle at 3.05pm and is equally as tough to unravel at this stage.

However, Kid Commando is a horse I've always liked and his trainer Anthony Honeyball is going well. The fact that he is having his first start since February doesn't bother me as he won after a layoff on his rules debut. He won his maiden hurdle at Plumpton in January and then was pitched straight into grade 2 company at Kempton where he was third in the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle. He is likely to stay further, but runs keenly and that is something he will hopefully get better with as he matures. This is his handicap debut and I'd rather be with him, than against.

Elsewhere the Charlie Hall at Wetherby looks set to be a cracker with Cyrname entered, Sam Spinner returning from injury, Kim Bailey's exciting chaser Vinndication is entered here as well as at Ascot, last year's winner Ballyoptic could line up again and Brian Ellison sends out Definitly Red in the race he was fourth in last year.

Anyway, hopefully that has set the scene for what I'm looking forward to this weekend. What I'm hoping for is a dry Saturday with another winner or two, the odd 16/1 shot would do nicely thanks. See you then.