Danny Cook on sidelines for two more weeks

Danny Cook is set to be out of action for at least another couple of weeks following his heavy fall at Market Rasen earlier this month.

Cook was riding Ravenhill Road in the Prelude Handicap Chase when coming down two fences from the finish, receiving a kick in the face from a following horse in the process.

The jockey revealed last week that he had around 60 stitches in his face and "a horseshoe print from my cheekbone going around to above my eye and down the side of my nose".

And while Cook himself feels is on the road to recovery, doctors have not yet given him the all-clear to return to action - meaning he will miss the ride on Definitly Red in Saturday's bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, he said: "I had the stitches out last week and some X-rays done and no operation is needed.

"However, I was back at hospital last night and it's not good news unfortunately - the doctors feel it needs more time.

"I'm on the mend and I feel good in myself, but the eye socket is completely shattered, so there's not really anything protecting the eyeball. I have to go back in two weeks and we'll see how it is then.

"It's disappointing as there's Wetherby on Saturday and I also had some nice rides at Carlisle on Sunday."