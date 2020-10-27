Delta Work and Presenting Percy set to clash

Stable companions Delta Work and Presenting Percy remain on course for a fascinating clash at Down Royal after featuring among 11 horses to stand their ground for the Ladbrokes Champion Chase.

Delta Work claimed a Grade One double at Leopardstown last season, with victories in the Savills Chase and the Irish Gold Cup - and Presenting Percy finishing behind him on both occasions.

Both horses were last seen running in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, with Delta Work finishing fifth and Presenting Percy falling two fences from home when still in contention.

Presenting Percy has since joined Gordon Elliott from Pat Kelly's yard and is set to debut for his new trainer on Saturday.

Elliott's formidable hand is further strengthened by Alpha Des Obeaux, The Storyteller, Shattered Love and Ravenhill. The first three named also have the option of travelling to Wetherby for the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase on the same afternoon.

Henry de Bromhead has Balko Des Flos and Chris's Dream still in contention, while the in-form Noel Meade could call upon Snow Falcon and Tout Est Permis.

Denis Hogan's mare Moyhenna completes the acceptors.

Samcro looks set to be the star attraction in the Grade Two Lough Construction Ltd. Steeplechase on the same card.

Elliott's charge bounced back to his best to beat Melon and Faugheen in a thrilling Marsh Novices' Chase at Cheltenham last season, and has long been pencilled in to make his reappearance in the second-season novice event.

Elliott has also entered Battleoverdoyen - while De Bromhead could run Arkle disappointment Notebook, and Willie Mullins has given the option to Easy Game.

Sizing Pottsie, Yaha Fizz and Zero Ten are the other hopefuls.