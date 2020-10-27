Oisin Murphy rides 1,000th winner as Perfect Sign wins at Southwell

Oisin Murphy reached 1,000 domestic career winners aboard Perfect Sign at Southwell.

The champion jockey achieved the landmark on the Michael Dods-trained juvenile with victory over Sealed Offer by two and three-quarter lengths - in the colours of his retained owner, Qatar Racing, edging closer to retaining his title.

As well as being successful in the UK, Murphy, 25, has had winners all over Europe and the rest of the world.

Born in Cork, he began riding in the UK in 2013 and quickly made an impact, being crowned champion apprentice in 2014.

He was appointed number one jockey for Qatar Racing in 2016, and in June this year secured his first Classic success - landing the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket with Kameko, in the Qatar colours.

Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: "I ride for great people, and it's really nice to get my 1,000th in these colours.

"The filly is in the sale on Thursday, so it's a good moment.

"When you start out as an apprentice you hope to just get one winner - hopefully I can ride 1,000 more in the future.

"I ride good horses all over the world - I'm very privileged and I have to remember that."

Murphy is already looking to the future, including on Kameko next week when Andrew Balding's colt is due to run the last race of his career at the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland.

"We've been so lucky to find good horses over the years," he added.

"Roaring Lion was a champion, as is Kameko, but to replace them isn't easy - so we keep trying.

"To win my first Classic on Kameko was great - growing up as a child you watch all the Classics, and that was very special.

"Kameko heads to the Breeders' Cup, and we took him to Kempton this morning and we went round left-handed so he could get used to that."