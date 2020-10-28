Simply The Betts set to return in Paddy Power Gold Cup

Festival winner Simply The Betts is on course to return to Cheltenham for the Paddy Power Gold Cup on November 14.

Trained by Harry Whittington, he provided the handler with a first win at the Festival in March and could again meet Happy Diva, who finished second in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase and won the Paddy Power 12 months ago.

"Simply The Betts is on course for the Paddy Power Gold Cup and one would assume that is where we will go," said Whittington.

"I will talk to Andrew Brooks again, but we have made the entry and that looks to be where we are heading.

"He is a course-and-distance winner and an exciting prospect for this season.

"I have been delighted with how Simply The Betts has summered - I am thrilled with him to be honest with you.

"We have just done things slightly differently to sweeten him up and he has been working really well at home.

"We are looking forward to this season with him."

Paul Nicholls has seven entries with Saint Sonnet the current 6-1 market leader with the sponsors.

Greaneteen and Southfield Stone, a winner at the track last Saturday, are among his team.

Mister Fisher is one of four possibles for Nicky Henderson, with Al Dancer and Good Boy Bobby entered by Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Imperial Aura, another Festival winner in March, Cepage and Siruh Du Lac are also among the 37 contenders.

Last year's winner Harambe is one of 36 in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle on November 15 - as is Henderson's exciting mare Marie's Rock.

Tom Symonds is also considering the race for Kingwell Hurdle winner Song For Someone.

"Song For Someone is in great form and the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle is a possibility," said Symonds.

"He is entered at Ascot on Saturday and could head there, but the Greatwood is also in our minds.

"He is in really good form, and I am delighted with how he looks and how he has done over the summer.

"It is very exciting to have a horse like him in the yard, as he was a real flag bearer for us last season.

"His victory at Kempton was a real highlight and with his rating of 153, we will have to pitch him into some big races. Hopefully, he can have another good season."