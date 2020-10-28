Martin Dwyer hopes to return on Saturday

Martin Dwyer is hoping to return to action at Newmarket on Saturday after a spell on the sidelines with an injured shoulder.

Dwyer parted company with Cloud Thunder at Kempton on October 21 when the gelding veered towards the parade ring after finishing second in the Unibet Thanks The Frontline Workers Novice Median Auction Stakes.

After an enforced break due to the resulting injuries, a damaged shoulder and several cracked ribs, Dwyer is hoping to ease himself back into action ahead of the weekend by riding out on the gallops.

"Obviously I've been a bit swollen, I've had to have some physio and assessments," said the jockey, who won the 2006 Derby at Epsom on Sir Percy.

"I'm going to be riding out for the next couple of days and hopefully I'll be back on Saturday at Newmarket.

"I hurt my shoulder, I think I just banged a nerve but my shoulder is all good now. I've cracked a couple of ribs but there's nothing they can do for them, I'll just have to give them a bit of time.

"They're feeling better now, so I'm going to ride out over the next couple of days and as long as it's all OK I'll be riding on Saturday."