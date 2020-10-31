Bally impressive on hurdles bow

Ballyadam impressed on his hurdling debut at Down Royal on Saturday as he ran out a 12-length winner of the Tayto Group Maiden Hurdle.

The Cheveley Park-owned five-year-old was sent off the 4/6 favourite on the back of a brief but exciting bumper career where he won by 18 lengths at Downpatrick in March on his second start.

A former point winner, he looks a very nice recruit to the novice hurdling division on this evidence as favourite backers were never made to sweat during a simple and convincing success.

The sponsors cut him to 12/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.