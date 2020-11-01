Long Distance Hurdle appeals for Honest Vic

Henry Daly may step Honest Vic up in class in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The Ludlow trainer is favouring the Grade Two on November 27 for his seven-year-old, above the Betfair Best Odds On ITV Races Stayers Handicap Hurdle at Haydock earlier in the month.

Having finished fifth in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival on his final start last season, Honest Vic made a winning return to Prestbury Park at his first attempt over three miles last month.

Daly said: "He will be entered in the Grade Three at Haydock - but now he is off a mark of 150, he is more likely to go to Newbury for the Long Distance Hurdle.

"If you look at a lot of those that were in the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby, apart from Lisnagar Oscar, a lot of the others were rated in the high 140s or early 150s.

"It will be interesting to see in a conditions race where we are, and if we are just a very good handicapper or a conditions class horse."

Although Daly expected a big first run of the new season from Honest Vic, who is part-owned by his mother Carole, the manner of the performance took him by surprise.

He said: "It's a pity he didn't get a chance to go three miles at Aintree in the spring, but I suppose it is quite funny how things work out.

"(Jockey) Richard Patrick came back in afterwards and said it was almost as if he had jumped in after the third last.

"I was thrilled with the way he jumped and travelled, but the manner of how he did it was very taking. You always hope that will happen, because it makes life a lot easier."