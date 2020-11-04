Frodon heads to Aintree for Many Clouds Chase

Paul Nicholls has earmarked the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree as a potential next target for the popular Frodon.

The 2019 Ryanair Chase hero produced a tremendous weight-carrying performance on his reappearance at Cheltenham last month under regular partner Bryony Frost, after which the 11-time champion trainer confirmed a tilt at Gold Cup glory as the ultimate aim this season.

Nicholls is still considering the best path to the blue riband at Prestbury Park next March, and views the Grade Two event on December 5 as a suitable next step.

He said: "I want to discuss things with Paul (Vogt, owner), but there is a possibility of going for the Many Clouds at Aintree next.

"He has come out of Cheltenham very well and he seems good at home. He recovered very quickly from that race."

Frodon is back up to a joint career-high rating of 169 after his latest victory.

Nicholls added: "He has gone up another 5lb for that win at Cheltenham, so handicaps are now out of the question.

"He is off a rating that should make him competitive back in Graded races."

Frodon is a general 25-1 shot for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.