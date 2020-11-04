The Lir Jet ready for Breeders' Cup test

Connections of The Lir Jet are confident he will not be inconvenienced by a step up to a mile in Friday's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf.

Michael Bell's charge narrowly outpointed Wesley Ward's Juvenile Turf Sprint favourite Golden Pal in the five-furlong Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, before being touched off by Richard Hannon's Ventura Tormenta in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly over six furlongs.

The Lir Jet finished second again on his next start in the Phoenix Stakes, before placing fifth in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The Qatar Racing-owned colt will be going two furlongs further than he has been before at Keeneland, but is reported to have arrived in Kentucky at the top of his game.

David Redvers, racing manager for owners Qatar Racing, said: "Both the trainer and jockey (Oisin Murphy) believe the trip won't be an issue for him.

"He's in very good form. He did a nice piece of work before he went out and they say he's travelled out extremely well and is taking everything in his stride, which is half the battle."

The Lir Jet is a general 33-1 shot for his Breeders' Cup assignment, with Aidan O'Brien's Battleground the 9-2 favourite.

The strong European challenge is completed by Ralph Beckett's pair of New Mandate and Devilwala together with the Jessica Harrington-trained Cadillac.