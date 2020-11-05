Mighty challenge for Hollie Doyle at Breeders' Cup

Watch all the Breeders' Cup action from Keeneland live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday and Saturday evening with Hollie Doyle in action on board Mighty Gurkha in the Juvenile Turf Sprint at 7.30pm on Friday

Thursday 5 November 2020 10:41, UK

Jockey Hollie Doyle after winning the Phil Bull Trophy Conditions Stakes on Stag Horn at Pontefract
Image: Hollie Doyle is hoping for a good run from Mighty Gurkha at Keeneland

Hollie Doyle breaks new ground in another season to remember when she has her first ride at the Breeders' Cup on Friday.

As well as smashing her own record mark for number of winners in a calendar year by a female jockey, Doyle rode a five-timer at Windsor in August and recorded a double - and two seconds, from five rides - at Ascot on British Champions Day.

Those two Ascot wins included her first Group One success, aboard Glen Shiel for Archie Watson - and it is with the Lambourn trainer that the 24-year-old teams up to partner Mighty Gurkha in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The Sepoy colt has shown a good level of form in his six career starts to date, finishing second to Method in a Listed event at Newbury and landing Group Three honours in the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton.

Doyle - who arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday - is hopeful of a good account and said: "The horse is in top form - he's very relaxed and has taken everything in his stride.

"The track is riding excellent. At the moment it's probably good, good to firm ground, and I think they are going to put a bit more water on it - which would be ideal for us.

SUNBURY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Adam McNamara riding Mighty Gurkha (C, blue/ white spots) win The Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes at Kempton Park Racecourse on September 05, 2020 in Sunbury, England. Owners are allowed to attend if they have a runner at the meeting otherwise racing remains behind closed doors to the public due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Image: Mighty Gurkha (C, blue/ white spots) wins at Kempton this season

"He's settled right in, he hasn't left a drop of food."

Doyle is also confident Keeneland's configuration will not prove a hindrance to the chance of Mighty Gurkha.

She added: "He ran on debut at Lingfield and handled the turn very well.

"He's quite agile - he's done a lot of growing in a short space of time, so he has grown a lot, but I think he'll be fine."

