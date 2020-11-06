Christophe Soumillon misses Breeders' Cup

Christophe Soumillon will be unable to ride Tarnawa in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf after twice testing positive for Covid-19 - and will be replaced by Colin Keane.

Trainer Dermot Weld confirmed both Soumillon's positive tests and that dual Irish champion Keane will therefore take the ride on the Aga Khan's four-year-old filly in Saturday's Grade One race at Keeneland.

"Unfortunately, he is positive for Covid-19," said Weld.

"He was tested twice and came up positive both times. So Colin Keane will deputise."

Soumillon had ridden Tarnawa to back-to-back Group One victories in both the Prix de l'Opera and Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp over the past two months.

Keane, who has not previously ridden her, is at the Breeders' Cup to partner Siskin in the Mile - having this week claimed his second Irish title to add to his 2017 success.

Tarnawa is currently second-favourite, behind Aidan O'Brien's multiple Group One-winning mare Magical, for the 12-furlong Turf.