Oisin Murphy confirmed as champion jockey once more

Oisin Murphy will officially be crowned Britain's champion Flat jockey for a second time at Doncaster on Saturday after William Buick's faint hopes of lifting the crown ended at Newcastle on Friday evening.

Reigning champion Murphy signed off for the season with a double at Southwell on Tuesday to take his tally for the campaign to 142, after which he headed for Kentucky to ride The Lir Jet and Kameko at the Breeders' Cup.

Buick closed the gap to nine with a winner at Kempton on Wednesday and a double at the same venue on Thursday - but his championship ambitions were dealt a major blow after Thursday's card was abandoned after three races due to fog, meaning Buick missed four rides.

With seven booked rides on the final afternoon at Doncaster on Saturday, Buick needed to steer home at least two winners from four mounts at Newcastle to keep the title race alive.

After finishing fourth aboard Mustarrid in the first race and second on Frow in division one of the seven-furlong handicap, Buick was relying on Strong Steps to win division two to make a title win mathematically possible.

However, the Jim Goldie-trained eight-year-old could manage only sixth place, forcing Buick to admit defeat in his gallant pursuit of a first jockeys' championship.