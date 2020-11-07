Broken leg for Nick Scholfield

Nick Scholfield is hoping he may yet be able to return in time for the busy Christmas schedule after breaking his leg in a freak incident at Fontwell.
The multiple Grade One-winning jockey suffered the injury on Friday when he was cannoned into by a loose horse as he crossed the finishing line in fourth on Shintori in the Star Sports Owner's Club £20K Guarantee Handicap Chase.
He was due to ride Champagne Court in the feature Badger Beers Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Wincanton on Saturday - but will be out of action for several weeks at least.
"I've fractured my tibia," said Scholfield.
"I hope I can get back as quickly as possible - if I could do it in six weeks, that would be what I'm hoping."
Go Steady had unseated his jockey Bridget Andrews at the third-last, but then ran loose before careering into Scholfield.
He admits his frustration at the injury, just as the new National Hunt season begins to step up a gear, but acknowledges many others are encountering far more trying times during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"In these times, this is not so bad," he added.
"It was unusual circumstances - something you don't expect - so it's frustrating from that aspect.
"I'd crossed the line and finished the race on Shintori.
"I was just pulling up, and a horse that had fallen was galloping (loose) and it has just 'T-boned' my horse, and my leg was stuck in the middle, and it caused me to fall off."