Golden Dakota wins again

Dakota Gold recorded a third successive victory with an explosive performance from the front in the Listed Betfair Wentworth Stakes at Doncaster.
Michael Dods' gelding has enjoyed a stellar run of form, taking both the re-routed Group Three Bengough Stakes at York and the Listed Rous Stakes at Nottingham on his last two starts.
The six-year-old was last to enter the stalls and first to exit them as he shot to the head of the field to establish a lead he maintained throughout, holding off 20-1 shot Aberama Gold by three-quarters of a length - with Zim Baby a further length and a quarter back in third, at 40-1.
Paul Mulrennan took the ride from usual jockey Connor Beasley, who is otherwise engaged in Dubai, partnering Dakota Gold for the first time - with detailed instructions from his usual pilot.
"He's a grand old horse - he's been a real warrior this year," Mulrennan said of the 4-1 winner.
"He wears his heart on his sleeve. Unfortunately for Connor Beasley, he's away in Dubai, but it's his ride.
"Connor sent me a message last night and gave me the instructions, told me how to ride him - and I've done exactly that.
"He's very tough, he loves that ground. It's a great performance, carrying that penalty, and obviously he's done nothing but improve all year. He's a lovely old horse."
Dods praised Dakota Gold's tenacity at the end of a busy and fruitful season.
"They were coming to him. But he's dug deep, he's dug very deep - and he's done it well."
"That's it, he's finished for the season now, so we'll look forward to next year.
"He's had a tough season. We nearly finished him after his last run but we decided to wait, because of the soft ground, for today.
"He's getting better - I really think he's improving. I think he'll definitely be looking at more Group races next season."