El Presente edges Badger Beers thriller at Wincanton for Kim Bailey

El Presente just denied Potterman in a thrilling finish to the Badger Beers Silver Trophy at Wincanton on Saturday.

When Sizing At Midnight fell three form home it looked as though the Paul Nicholls-trained gamble My Way would land the prize as he was left five lengths clear under Bryan Carver.

He was slow over the second last, though, and the chasing pack made inroads between the final two fences with El Presente and Potterman the chief challengers.

It was a close tussle between the two, but El Presente won in a photo by a short head with Kitty's Light staying on for third.

My Way did at least hold on for fourth with Some Chaos fifth.