November victory for King and Doyle as On To Victory wins Doncaster pot

On To Victory finished well in the Town Moor gloom to land the Betfair November Handicap for Alan King in the hands of James Doyle.

The six-year-old was breaking his duck for his new trainer having moved from Eve Johnson Houghton at the end of last year and he had been knocking on the door.

Placed in his last three races, he managed to get his head in front this time after a well-timed challenged under Doyle who was delighted with the success.

"It set up quite nicely for him," he said on Sky Sports Racing.

"I thought I was tracking the right type of horses so I was pretty happy when I turned into the straight. On this ground you just hope you can keep the momentum going to the line.

"It's always nice to get Alan a winner, I get a few good rides from him throughout the year."