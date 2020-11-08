Easysland back to Cheltenham on Friday

Easysland will try to make it three wins from as many appearances at Cheltenham when he returns to Britain for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase on Friday.

Trained in France by David Cottin, the six-year-old is the new kid on the block in that sphere, having toppled Tiger Roll with a dominant performance at the Festival in March.

Easysland had impressed on his first visit to the Cotswolds in December after winning the Grand Steeplechase Cross Country de Compiegne in November.

It was after his first win at Cheltenham that owner JP McManus stepped in to buy the gelding.

Connections have decided to bypass Compiegne this year and go to Cheltenham instead - where he could face an early rematch with Tiger Roll.

"The plan is to come to Cheltenham," said McManus' racing manager, Frank Berry.

""Everyone is very happy with him. It will be nice to see him back there, and the ground and everything should be good.

"With a bit of luck he'll stay in one piece and give a good account of himself."