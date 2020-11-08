Castlegrace lands Fortria prize at Navan

Castlegrace Paddy proved too strong for hot favourite A Plus Tard in the Tote Fortria Chase at Navan.

Henry de Bromhead's A Plus Tard filled the runner-up spot behind Ballyoisin in last year's renewal of the Grade Two contest - and having since won a Grade One at Leopardstown and finished a close-up third in the Ryanair at Cheltenham, he was well fancied to go one better.

However, it was clear some way from home it was not going to be entirely straightforward for the 1-2 favourite, as he jumped stickily on occasions under Rachael Blackmore behind his pacesetting stablemate Ornua.

After the latter dropped away early in the home straight, Pat Fahy's stable star Castlegrace Paddy (9-1) took over the lead, with both A Plus Tard and Eclair De Beaufeu in hot pursuit.

In the end it turned into a straight shootout and try as he might, A Plus Tard could never quite get on terms with Castlegrace Paddy, who passed the post half a length to the good in the hands of Bryan Cooper.

"He jumped brilliant and himself and Bryan seem to get on very well," said Fahy.

"Hopefully we can keep going in this direction. We won the Hilly Way Chase in Cork a couple of years ago, but didn't have a great year after that, so we won't get too carried away.

"More than likely we'll look at Leopardstown over Christmas. He's beaten a horse there that will probably improve a lot, but so will ours - I'd rate him him a serious horse.

"Maybe if the ground was good you'd be looking to go up in trip, but on that sort of ground I think that (two miles) is his trip."