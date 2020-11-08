Altior to have racecourse gallop at Newbury

Altior is set to have a racecourse spin at Newbury on Tuesday week ahead of his planned return to action at Sandown next month.

The 10-year-old relinquished his unbeaten record over obstacles last term, being beaten into second by Cyrname when upped to two miles and five furlongs in the 1965 Chase at Ascot as connections considered a possible King George VI Chase challenge.

Altior had never raced beyond two and a quarter miles before that run and he subsequently endured a troubled campaign, running just once more when winning the Game Spirit at Newbury back in February.

A splint issue meant he could not bid for a Champion Chase hat-trick at the Festival in March, but trainer Nicky Henderson is planning to return to a more familiar route with his star two-miler this term, with a second Betfair Tingle Creek Chase in his sights on December 5.

Henderson said: "Altior will wait for the Tingle Creek. Some of them are going to Newbury on Tuesday week and will be having a gallop there.

"It was always the intention to go for the Tingle Creek first and he will be ready for that. He was never going to go to Cheltenham for the Shloer Chase.

"Having the racecourse gallop will help him and this season it is back down the usual route.

"Nico (de Boinville) rode him on Saturday and he was very happy with him. He will start with that gallop at Newbury, then it will be all roads to Sandown."