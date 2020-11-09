Put The Kettle On heading back to Cheltenham

Put The Kettle On is set to kick off her campaign in Sunday's Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

Henry de Bromhead's six-year-old posted a career-best effort when springing a 16-1 surprise in the Arkle at the Festival in March, adding to a previous success over two miles at Cheltenham's Open meeting last year.

Put The Kettle On is again due to line up at the fixture, with the mare counting among seven entries for the Grade Two heat.

De Bromhead said: "She's in great form and is due to go over to Cheltenham for the Shloer Chase. She seems to love it over there, so she's going over there this weekend.

"She's in mighty form, working well, so we're looking forward to that."

Sceau Royal, winner of Saturday's Elite Hurdle for Alan King, could switch back to fences for the race, while the Philip Hobbs-trained Defi Du Seuil, who was a huge disappointment in the Champion Chase in the spring, is in line make his seasonal bow.

Rouge Vif was a winner at last month's Showcase meeting and could return to Cheltenham for Harry Whittington, with Nigel Twiston-Davies' Ascot Chase hero Riders Onthe Storm, the Brian Ellison-trained Forest Bihan and 2019 Arkle winner Duc Des Genievres, who is now with Paul Nicholls, completing the possibles.