Authentic retired to stud after Breeders' Cup win

Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic has been retired to stand at Spendthrift Farm.

Owned in a partnership by the farm which included the MyRacehorse syndicate, the Into Mischief colt also won the Grade One Haskell Invitational and finished a narrow second in the Preakness Stakes.

Authentic made all in Saturday's Classic at Keeneland, beating his Bob Baffert-trained stablemate Improbable by two and a quarter lengths in the hands of John Velazquez.

He will stand for a fee of $75,000.

"Authentic is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of horse, and Mr. (B. Wayne) Hughes (Spendthrift owner) is very proud that we are able to share him with 5,300-plus MyRacehorse owners through what has been an incredible run," said Ned Toffey, general manager of Spendthrift, in a statement.

"That alone made this decision different and very difficult. Ultimately, we just felt there wasn't a lot more to accomplish for a Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner, so we have made the decision to retire Authentic to stand alongside his champion sire Into Mischief.

"We believe in the sire line and feel Authentic is a big part of its future. It is very rare that you come across a three-year-old as well-bred, talented and accomplished as Authentic.

"We cannot wait to see his contributions to the breed, and we're thrilled to continue his journey with all of the 5,300 MyRacehorse owners from the racetrack to the breeding shed."