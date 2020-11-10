Breeders' Cup heroine Audarya to stay in training

James Fanshawe has confirmed his Breeders' Cup heroine Audarya will stay in training as a five-year-old.

The daughter of Wootton Bassett came of age in the second half of 2020, taking a seismic leap from winning at handicap at Newcastle before immediately following up in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

She showed that was no fluke when going close in the Prix de l'Opera, and then benefited from an inspired Pierre-Charles Boudot ride in the Filly & Mare Turf on Saturday.

"It was the day of a lifetime," said Fanshawe.

"We probably had a few fillies in the past that should have been there but for one reason or another didn't go. She had been very progressive, and after the Prix Jean Romanet it became a target if everything kept going the right way - and it did, fortunately.

"When we got the 11 draw I was thinking it wasn't great, because I thought we'd be keen with no cover. Geoffrey de La Sayette rides her every day, and he is also French, so I let him sort the instructions out with Pierre-Charles - and somehow they got it spot on.

"You can see my emotions, because there is a clip on the Internet from a lurking camera man who I forgot was filming! Going into the last corner, she was off the bridle and maybe coming to the end of her run, but she really stuck her head down and ground it out."

Audarya was a first Breeders' Cup runner for Fanshawe, who left with only good memories of the meeting.

"We won, which obviously makes an awful lot of difference to your experience, but we were beautifully looked after," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"There were also 2000 people each day - which given we've been racing in lockdown (in Britain), made a huge difference. All the Brits and Irish were together cheering each other on - the whole thing was fantastic.

"It was sad that Alison (Swinburn), her owner, and Anthony Stroud, her manager, couldn't get over because of covid. But I've had a chat to them after the race, and the plan is to keep her in training as a five-year-old.

"She's been very progressive. They broke the track record at Keeneland on Saturday - so providing everything is ok, she's a very exciting filly to have in the yard.

"She's got the scope to keep progressing and has kept going the right way. You never know with horses, but there's no reason she can't keep going the right way next year.

"Next year's Breeders' Cup is a long way off - but I don't think she'll be starting too early. She'll have a nice long break now, and we'll see how things are in the spring."