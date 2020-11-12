Jamie Snowden eyes Sandown with Ga Law

Ga Law will head for a Grade One assignment at Sandown next month following his facile victory at Wincanton.

Trainer Jamie Snowden believes the four-year-old is ready to try his hand at the top level in the Racing TV Henry VIII Novices' Chase, after he took his unbeaten record over fences to three with a 22-length romp in the Grade Two 'Rising Stars' Novices' Chase on Saturday.

"He's come out of the race really well and is bouncing away," said Snowden.

"He didn't lose much weight, eight kilogrammes. He's in great order with himself.

"It's a really wonderful start to his chasing career. Now we can start planning and plotting going forward.

"After he crossed the line at Exeter, we had the Rising Stars as the aim, and then we were thinking about the Henry VIII at Sandown. I don't think there's any reason to deviate off that plan. That will be next.

"It's a Grade One, so he doesn't carry a penalty, and it's a stiff two miles on softer ground and a good jumping test. It should play to his strengths."