French Guineas target for Miss Amulet confirms Condon

Miss Amulet will be aimed at next year's French 1000 Guineas after her meritorious run at the Breeders' Cup.

Ken Condon's charge was having her eighth start of a busy campaign, in which she has won the Lowther Stakes at York and finished second in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Bought for just £7,500, the daughter of Sir Prancealot changed hands halfway through the season and now runs in the colours of Michael Tabor's wife, Doreen.

She was just denied second in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland behind the brilliant Aunt Pearl when caught on the line by Aidan O'Brien's Mother Earth, owned by the Coolmore partners.

"The mile was always a question mark - but to my eyes she got it well, and we were delighted with her," said Condon.

"She's had a busy season, but she's retained her form well, and there is plenty to look forward to next year.

"I think her main aim early on will be the French Guineas - we think that might suit her better. I know all the Guineas are run over a mile, but some tracks are stiffer than others.

"The winner the other night (Aunt Pearl) is obviously very good - she set sensible fractions, and we knew then it would be difficult to come from behind, but we were delighted with how our filly finished off and put a bit of daylight between the fourth, who won the Prix Morny (Campanelle).

"She's been on the go since the first week racing resumed. She's been to England twice - that was her eighth run, so credit to her, she has exceeded all expectations.

"She's very reliable. When you get to this time of year you never know with fillies, but she handled the travel and produced a great run.

"We know if she doesn't stay a mile we have the option of coming back in trip, but I had a quick exchange with Michael Tabor after the race and I think the French Guineas is where we are going."