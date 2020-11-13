Willie Mullins relies on Saint Roi in Morgiana

Willie Mullins relies on Saint Roi to give him a 10th consecutive win in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

Saint Roi burst on the scene with victory in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and followed up with a successful seasonal debut at Tipperary last month.

Mullins withdrew his other entry, last year's winner Saldier, at the 48-hour final declaration stage - leaving a field of five on Sunday.

Abacadabras, runner-up in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, represents Gordon Elliott - while Jessica Harrington runs three-time Grade One scorer Supasundae.

Coeur Sublime and Jason The Militant complete the quintet.

Paul Nolan's exciting recruit Latest Exhibition is among seven runners for the Liam And Valerie Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

Runner-up in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham, the seven-year-old made a winning debut over fences over this course and distance last month.

Among his rivals are Tom Mullins' mare Court Maid, winner of both her starts over fences, and Pencilfulloflead and Run Wild Free from the Elliott stable.

Elliott's Fury Road, who was a nose behínd Latest Exhibition in the Albert Bartlett, reappears in the Unibet 1000th Race Celebration Hurdle.

A five-strong line-up includes Henry de Bromhead's Baptism Of Fire and Ted Walsh's Dewcup.

Magic Of Light, a late withdrawal over fences at Clonmel on Thursday, is one of five runners for the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle.

Jessica Harrington's 2019 Grand National runner-up faces Buildmeupbuttercup and Elimay from the Mullins camp.