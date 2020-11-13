Happy Diva chasing Paddy Power Gold Cup double

Happy Diva aims to become the first back-to-back winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup since Bradbury Star when the Kerry Lee-trained mare lines up at Cheltenham on Saturday.

While Cyfor Malta did win the famous handicap twice after Josh Gifford's top-class performer, his victories came four years apart.

Happy Diva may turn 10 on New Year's Day, but continued to improve throughout last season and was second at the Festival behind Simply The Betts, whom she meets on better terms this weekend.

When it was put to her that Happy Diva would be attempting to emulate one of the greats of the National Hunt scene, Lee said: "She's already one of the greats in our eyes!

"I still maintain that her career-best effort was at the Festival last year, she just got chinned. She's in great form going there, but we know she's up against it as she's up in the handicap (from last year).

"At the weights we probably can't win but we've got to have a go at it, her prep run brought her on and we're 100 per cent happy that she'll run her best race, whether that is good enough we'll find out.

"This will probably her her last handicap - mares' races like the one at Doncaster at Christmas, where she just got beat by Lady Buttons, and the new one at the Festival are probably what we're looking at."

Simply The Betts has taken to chasing with real aplomb, winning four of his five starts last season, culminating in his win in March.

That was a breakthrough at the big meeting for trainer Harry Whittington, who has been delighted with his preparation for this.

"We were thinking about the Old Roan or the Paddy Power in the summer and the same owners have got Itchy Feet, so it makes sense for him to be going back to Cheltenham," said Whittington.

"He's two from two, he loves the track, he thrives (there). I think that's a huge advantage.

"He's fresh, he's incredibly well. He's done plenty of work because he started off when he came in in June.

"His work has been sparkling, we're very happy with him and he's won fresh every season so we're really looking forward to running him."

Happy Diva was the beneficiary of a late fall by Slate House last year with Colin Tizzard's charge, who was a novice at the time, slipping up two out.

He later went on to win a Grade One at Kempton and assistant trainer Joe Tizzard feels he is back in top form.

He said: "He has not had a prep run before the race this year, but he goes well fresh. He likes the track and it seems like a nice target for him.

"It looked like he was cruising in last year's race until he fell, but it was just one of those things. As his season went on he improved like we hoped he would although the Cheltenham Festival never really worked out for him.

"He is quite a bit higher in the weights this year, but we still feel it is the right race for him.

"If you forget his Cheltenham Festival run he has always run pretty well round Cheltenham. He goes well fresh and runs well at this time of year."

The Tizzards also saddle one of the outsiders, The Russian Doyen, but he could outrun his odds.

Tizzard said: "He got injured at Aintree and that was it for last season, but the season before he finished fourth in the Listed novice handicap chase at the Cheltenham Festival where he was the best of the English-trained runners.

"He could be a slightly forgotten horse and had a nice prep run over hurdles at Fontwell. I think he has got a great each-way chance."

The ante-post favourite for a long time was Paul Nicholls' Saint Sonnet, before he was joined at the head of the betting by Mister Fisher and Simply The Betts.

Nicholls told Betfair of his French import: "We freshened him up before he won a little race at Catterick at the end of February and he then ran an encouraging race in the Marsh Chase at the Festival. I've had the Paddy Power Gold in mind for him ever since.

"Saint Sonnet has had a perfect preparation since coming back into training at the start of July, he should be very fit, and a mark of 147 is fair enough without being a gift.

"I did plan to give him a pop over hurdles at Chepstow a month ago, but took him out because the ground was too quick. He is an improving five-year-old and I couldn't be happier with him."

The Pipe family have a good record in this race and David Pipe hopes new recruit Siruh Du Lac can get involved at the finish on his first run since leaving Nick Williams.

"Siruh Du Lac is in good form. He had a wind operation over the summer. He works well as you would expect from a 150-rated horse. He needs to step up his game to be involved in the finish, but he has been working well at home and we are very much looking forward to it," said Pipe.

"Siruh Du Lac has been to all the big occasions anyway. He usually races up towards the front of the field and touch wood is a good jumper.

"He did fall at Cheltenham last time and you just think about whether horses remember that. He has jumped nicely at home and jumping is one of his strengths, so I think he was just unlucky last time.

"The horses have been in good form and are running well. We of course have a history with the Paddy Power meeting, and it would be great to enjoy another good weekend at Cheltenham."

Nigel Twiston-Davies is another trainer with a good record in the race and feels the step up in trip could suit his Al Dancer.

The William Hill ambassador said: "His win first time up this season at Newton Abbot was quite remarkable to be honest. The reason why I felt it was so good was because he settled so well, better than he ever had done before, and that could be the key to him.

"He had to run over two miles before because he wouldn't settle, but if he settles here then this trip might bring out the best in him. I think this extra distance should put him ahead of the handicapper."