Tiger Roll pulled up as Kingswell Theatre wins

Kingswell Theatre made every yard of the running to win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase in which Tiger Roll was pulled up.

The Cheltenham feature was billed as a rematch between dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll and Easysland - his conqueror at the Festival in March.

However, from an early stage Tiger Roll never looked happy, with Robbie Power, riding Gordon Elliott's charge for the first time, niggling along on the first circuit and eventually pulling him up just after halfway.

Power said: "He was travelling and he never had a cut at any of his fences.

"I pulled him up as he was in no sort of rhythm."

Easysland travelled well enough until the final half a mile when he was unable to quicken and he crossed the line in fifth, as Michael Scudamore's Kingswell Theatre (22-1) repeated his victory from three years ago.

Racing from 18lb out of the handicap, Kingswell Theatre stayed on strongly for Tom Scudamore to beat Beau Du Brizais by five lengths, with Welsh National winner Potters Corner running on encouragingly into third.

Jason Kiely, travelling head lad for Easysland trainer David Cottin, said: "He had a lot of weight on that ground first time out.

"He made a mistake halfway through the race and he just got tired in the end. He didn't want to force him to do anything serious.

"He'll be fine and we'll look ahead to the next day."

Of the winner, a proud Michael Scudamore said: "He just loves it round here. It has probably fallen apart. The top two haven't turned up for whatever reason and his experience has probably counted. What a wonderful old horse, to have done it three years ago and to still come back and love the game as much as ever.

"Without being rude to the horse, he is so slow and the grade he has got to in those staying races they seem to go so fast early he can't get a position and he just gives up, whereas round here he is given that bit of time and room.

"He is so economical with his jumping. It's not about being flash around here. He never gets an inch higher than he has to and he knows how to get away with these hedges and things. We will have a chat with the owner as he is 11 now. He has had a wonderful day today and we will see what we want to do from here or if retirement is the best thing.

"We will see. In some ways it would lovely to finish on a note like this. We will get him back have a chat and see how he is. If he is fit and well, we could look at these sorts of races."

Christian Williams said of Potters Corner: "I'm very happy. He ran over hurdles first time last year and pulled up, then he disappointed again then he won so it probably takes a run or two (to get fit).

"I'd be surprised if he was fully fit there. We will do similar in December. I would have thought we will stick to this, but we will speak to the owners.

"I would have thought that would have suited better than the Welsh National. This (cross-country) could be the route we go down.

"I'd be very disappointed if he didn't step forward from here to December and from December to March and that will be the main aim. It will be a better prep for the Grand National than the Welsh National."

Eddie O'Leary, racing manager for Tiger Roll's owners, Gigginstown House stud, said: "Obviously it's disappointing, but I'd say it is age catching up with him a little bit and that might be the first sign of it.

"He didn't seem to be enjoying it and he was never travelling that well. That was a very poor run and we will have to see how he is. I hope he is OK, that is the main thing. We will get him back and regroup and see what happens.

"His rating will have to be readjusted, it's crazy. It always has been crazy, but now it's completely crazy. Of course you would (retire him if he runs like that again).

"That was a very bad run and of course you would consider it, but he seems happy and Gordon was happy to go over there. The fire still seems to be lit, but that was a very poor run. If he ran that bad again you would be definitely pulling up stumps."

Rest of Cheltenham

Does He Know could bid to give trainer Kim Bailey his first Grade One winner in 25 years after continuing his flying start to the season with victory in the feature prize at Cheltenham on Friday.

The five-year-old took another step forward to claim the Grade Two Ballymore Novices' Hurdle by three lengths under David Bass.

An outing in next month's Challow Hurdle at Newbury is now under consideration for Does He Know, according to Bailey - whose last top-level triumph came with Master Oats in the 1995 Gold Cup.

Bailey said of the 11-8 shot: "David said afterwards he thought it was a better performance than last time.

"He is a bit buzzy and a bit of an old fruitcake walking around the paddock and it is probably quite a good thing we haven't got big crowds here at the moment.

"He was very settled in the race and buzzy when he came back in again. He is an extraordinary horse. He is a very athletic and likeable horse.

"We will possibly aim at something like the Challow Hurdle later on."

Dan Skelton will continue to adopt a patient approach with Protektorat, who maintained his unbeaten record over fences when running out a 17-length winner of the SSS Super Alloys Supports Racing Welfare Novices' Chase.

The Alcester handler said of the 6-5 scorer: "You can't take anything away from his jumping and performance on the day. He has proven himself around Cheltenham now which is a big test for any horse.

"We have taken our time with him so far and it would be foolish to rip the protective layer off now."

Equally delighted with the performance of Protektorat, who was introduced at 16-1 for the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Festival in March with Coral and 25-1 for the same race by Betfair, was part-owner John Hales.

"That was class," said Hales.

"We can look forward to bigger things one day, but not too soon. He has all the stamina in the world - and speed - and if you have got those two you can't get better than that."

Paul Nicholls plans to step Magic Saint (100-30) back up in class after laying his Cheltenham ghost to rest at the fourth attempt in the Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase.

The Ditcheat handler said: "That was just the job. I'd imagine he will have to step up in grade now.

"Two miles obviously suits him well and he puts winning a race around Cheltenham to bed.

"We could look at something like the Desert Orchid at Kempton, but we haven't really got a set plan."

There was a sting in the tail for winning jockey Bryan Carver who picked up a two-day whip ban.

Paul O'Brien celebrated his first Cheltenham winner aboard the Charlie Longsdon-trained Castle Robin (13-2), who prevailed by a length and a half in the Markel Insurance Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Longsdon said: "Paul said he was almost crying. He deserved it. He rides a lot of our horses. He is a good lad who puts the hours in to get results like today.

"After he won at Carlisle we hoped 119 was quite a generous mark as we thought he was a better horse than that.

"He is only a novice still and he has a long way to go before we have some smart targets."