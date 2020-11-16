Dream Castle ready to bid for Bahrain Trophy glory

Dream Castle is all set to bid for glory in the Bahrain International Trophy.

Saeed bin Suroor's six-year-old is due to come up against Aidan O'Brien's 2019 Irish Derby winner Sovereign, last year's Queen Anne Stakes hero Lord Glitters and Charlie Appleby's Loxley on Friday.

Loxley will be representing Godolphin, as will Dream Castle - a winner at the highest level in Dubai in 2019.

"Dream Castle is a nice horse who always tries his best," said Bin Suroor.

"The surface will suit him, so we're looking for a good run from him.

"So far he's in good form. He won well the race before his last one, and he ran well last time out, so we're looking forward to seeing him race again.

"He's won a Group One in Meydan. He's very good there - I think he enjoys being out there and he likes the track, (so) that's why I think Bahrain might suit him.

"The horse is tough. He's doing well, and this looks a good race for him over a mile and a quarter - he's fine over anything from a mile to 10 furlongs."

Andrew Balding's Bangkok and John Gosden's Global Giant are other notable runners, along with the Hollie Doyle-ridden Deirdre.