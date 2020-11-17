Cyrname targeted at Cheltenham Gold Cup

Paul Nicholls believes Cyrname can develop into a prime contender for next year's Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Ditcheat trainer plans to work back from March, with the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase next on Cyrname's agenda - after he finished second at Kempton 12 months ago, well behind stablemate Clan Des Obeaux.

Cyrname silenced his doubters on his return this season, proving he can stay three miles and race left-handed with an impressive victory under a penalty in the Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Nicholls said: "Cyrname will be a different horse going into the race (King George) this year (to what) he was last year.

"He will almost certainly go down the Gold Cup route after that.

"He has had three quiet weeks, but he has cantered every day. He looks great. I couldn't be happier with him. "

Nicholls expects Cyrname to demonstrate his true ability in this year's King George, having given him more time between his seasonal reappearance and his intended outing at Kempton.

Last season, Cyrname had just over month to recover from his exertions in becoming the first horse to defeat Altior over jumps on his return at Ascot.

Nicholls said: "Cyrname was good the other day, and he has come out the race well. What we wanted to do was run him with that big gap between the two races.

"We go into the race full of optimism that we have got him really right this time."