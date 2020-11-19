Magical on course for Hong Kong Cup

Magical remains in full training and is being aimed towards the Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin next month.

Aidan O'Brien's multiple Group One winner was last seen being caught late on by Dermot Weld's Tarnawa in the Breeders' Cup Turf, which followed on from her meritorious run in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

O'Brien has enjoyed a bonus season with the five-year-old whatever happens in Hong Kong, as it was assumed she was going to be retired this time last year.

The decision to keep her in training has been well rewarded, with Group One victories in the Pretty Polly Stakes, the Tattersalls Gold Cup and a barnstorming display in the Irish Champion Stakes over Ghaiyyath.

"At the moment the plan is to take her to Hong Kong," said O'Brien.

"She's still in full work at the moment and that's what we are looking at the minute.

"She ran very well in America, we were very happy with her at the Breeders' Cup."