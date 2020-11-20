Summerville Boy may head to Newbury

The Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle could be next on the agenda for recent Aintree winner Summerville Boy.

Tom George's 2018 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner kicked off last season over fences, before reverting to the smaller obstacles to win the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

The eight-year-old subsequently chased home Paisley Park in the Cleeve Hurdle before finishing fifth in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Festival in March.

He made a successful reappearance in a two-and-a-half-mile conditions race at Aintree this month, and George is keen to give his charge another tilt at three miles - with a potential rematch with Paisley Park at Newbury on the cards.

"There is a strong possibility he might run in the Long Distance Hurdle," said the Cotswolds trainer.

"He had a good comeback at Aintree a couple of weeks ago. It is at the back of our minds he didn't see the three miles out in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Festival, but he was only beaten six lengths.

"He was ridden very prominently in the Stayers' Hurdle, and we tried to go with Apple's Jade, but his stamina just ran out at the end.

"We have a few other things we can do with him. He has come on enormously since Aintree the other day."