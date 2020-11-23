Bristol De Mai to wait for Cotswold Chase

Bristol De Mai will not run again before the Cotswold Chase at the end of January after sealing his third Betfair Chase success.

Having claimed Betfair Chase glory in 2017 and 2018, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained grey found Colin Tizzard's Lostintranslation a length and a half too strong when bidding for a hat-trick 12 months ago.

But with conditions more demanding on Merseyside this time around, Bristol De Mai emphatically reversed that form to become the second three-time winner after Tizzard's former star Cue Card, and just one short of Kauto Star's record-breaking four wins.

Twiston-Davies did not make the trip to Haydock, but said on Monday morning: "He's come out of the race 100 per cent, no bother at all.

"I was very pleased and delighted with him."

With connections deciding against entering for the King George VI Chase at Kempton, Anthony Bromley, racing manager to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, raised Wetherby's Rowland Meyrick as a possible Boxing Day alternative in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's triumph.

However, Twiston-Davies confirmed he will go straight for the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham before either returning to Prestbury Park for the Gold Cup or heading to Aintree for the Grand National.

"We won't run him over Christmas - he'll go for the Cotswold Chase at the end of January. He won't go for the Rowland Meyrick," said the Naunton-based trainer.

"We'll see how he goes in the Cotswold Chase. If he does really well he might go for the Gold Cup, otherwise he'll go straight to the National.

"He looks as good as ever."