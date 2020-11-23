The Conditional heads 19 in contention for Trophy honours

The Conditional, winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, is among 19 horses confirmed at the five-day stage for the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday.

Should David Bridgwater's eight-year-old turn up in Berkshire on Saturday, he could face Kildisart and Vinndication, who finished second and fourth respectively behind him at the Festival.

Vinndication's trainer Kim Bailey also has Two For Gold left in the prestigious handicap chase over an extended three and a quarter miles.

Trainer Colin Tizzard, who has saddled two of the last four winners, is double-handed with Copperhead and Mister Malarkey.

Paul Nicholls has Secret Investor and Danny Whizzbang as the Ditcheat handler looks to win the race for the fourth time, having also won it as a jockey.

Another trainer with two possible strings to his bow is Anthony Honeyball. The Dorset handler has Regal Encore, third in this race in 2017, and Sam Brown.

Others in the mix include Harriet Graham's Aye Right, third in the Charlie Hall Chase when the Warren Greatrex-trained La Bague Au Roi was fifth and Nigel Twiston-Davies' Ballyoptic, who tops these weights, was pulled up.