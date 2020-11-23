International assignment on the cards for Goshen

Goshen is set to make his seasonal debut over jumps in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham next month after being taken out of the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at the five-day confirmation stage.

Trainer Gary Moore has decided to wait for the Grade Two contest on December 12 rather than go to Newcastle.

It means Goshen will return to Cheltenham, the scene of his dramatic final-flight exit in the Triumph Hurdle in March.

"Everything's fine. There's nothing wrong," said Moore.

"Hopefully we'll see him in the International. We've decided to wait for that.

"I'm very happy with him so far."

Goshen has had two runs on the Flat this autumn, but has since been a late withdrawal from the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton due to a combination of a bad scope and unsuitable ground, while the four-year-old was not declared for the Coral Hurdle at Ascot at the weekend.