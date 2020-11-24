Ground key to plans for Kingswell Theatre

Ground conditions will dictate whether Kingswell Theatre will return to Cheltenham next month following his surprise recent victory at Prestbury Park.

Cheltenham Festival winner Easysland was all the rage for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at the track's November meeting, with dual Grand National hero and four-times Festival winner Tiger Roll rated his biggest threat.

However, Easysland could finish only fourth and Tiger Roll was pulled up, as Kingswell Theatre came home a clear-cut winner having made all, after which trainer Michael Scudamore was left considering whether the 11-year-old should go out in a blaze of glory.

But the veteran is reported to have taken his recent exertions so well that talk of retirement is now on hold, with another outing around Cheltenham's cross-country course pencilled in.

Scudamore: "He seems to have come back in such good form in himself, we'll give him an entry in the December race at Cheltenham and see what the ground is like.

"If it came up soft I think we'd probably swerve it, but if it was good to soft or better I'd imagine he'll take his chance, all being well. As I say, he seems in such good form in himself, it would seem a shame to stop while he's still so happy and well.

"He's only 11, so while he's getting on, he's not absolutely ancient!

"We'll just take it day by day or race by race. He'll tell us whether he's still enjoying it or not, but he does seem to have come out of his last race better than ever, really - I couldn't be happier with him."

The Herefordshire handler appears to have his string in particularly good form at present, with six of his last eight runners either winning or being placed.

That number includes Do Your Job who was favourite to complete his hat-trick in a Listed novice hurdle at Haydock on Saturday, following decisive victories at Ffos Las and Ayr.

He ultimately had to make do with minor honours behind Llandinabo Lad on Merseyside, but Scudamore believes there is still a lot to look forward to with a horse who made just five career starts.

He said: "He ran perfectly well. I think the front two (Do Your Job and Flic Ou Voyou) probably got racing far enough out, but that's taking nothing away from the winner, who looks a nice horse in his own right.

"With hindsight we might like to run the race again, but he's proven he's a nice horse and hopefully he'll have other days."