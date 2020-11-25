Two For Gold in Ladbrokes Trophy frame

In-form trainer Kim Bailey has indicated Two For Gold will join stable companion Vinndication in the line-up for Saturday's Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

Two For Gold - who also holds an entry in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on the same afternoon - made a pleasing seasonal reappearance when second to Huntsman Son at Wetherby late last month and is set for a step up in trip to three miles and two furlongs for the first time in his career.

The seven-year-old, a dual bumper and dual hurdles winner in his youth, took well to fences last season in winning his first three over the larger obstacles before a 17-length second to Copperhead in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot in mid-February.

Two For Gold was conceding 5lb to the Colin Tizzard-trained winner on that occasion and will be 9lb better off if the pair are both declared for the big handicap this weekend.

He'll be ridden by Ciaran Gethings and will join Vinndication (David Bass) at Newbury rather than head north for Gosforth Park.

Bailey said on his latest blog published to kimbaileyracing.com on Wednesday morning: "David Bass, Ciaran Gethings, Chester Williams and Harry Beswick were in this morning.

"We worked a few and jumped a few too including Two For Gold who will join Vinndication in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday... well that is the plan. Ciaran Gethings will ride him."

Two For Gold is a 12/1 chance with Sky Bet and William hill for Newbury on Saturday.