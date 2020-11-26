Ballyoptic tops 18 in Ladbrokes Trophy

Ballyoptic heads a field of 18, just above the well-fancied Vinndication at the top of the weights, for the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

Ballyoptic bids to give trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies a second success in Saturday's big race, formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup, after King's Road was triumphant 20 years ago.

The 10-year-old will have to bounce back, however, from being pulled up on his seasonal reappearance in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, won by Cyrname.

The Kim Bailey-trained Vinndication, Harriet Graham's Aye Right and Warren Greatrex's La Bague Au Roi - who were second, third and fifth respectively in the Charlie Hall - renew rivalry in the prestigious long-distance handicap chase.

Cyrname's trainer Paul Nicholls is two-handed, with Secret Investor and Danny Whizzbang, while Bailey also saddles Two For Gold.

Tom George's Black Op and David Bridgwater's Cheltenham Festival winner The Conditional - second in the Ladbrokes Trophy last year - have been well-supported in the ante-post market.

The Hollow Ginge is a second string to the Twiston-Davies bow - with Kildisart, Regal Encore and the Colin Tizzard-trained pair of Copperhead and Mister Malarky among others in the line-up.

Sam Brown was the only withdrawal at the 48-hour final declaration stage.