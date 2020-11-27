Bailey shuts down King George clamour for Imperial Aura

Kim Bailey has ruled out supplementing impressive Ascot winner Imperial Aura for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

A winner at the Cheltenham Festival in a handicap in March, Imperial Aura handled the step into Grade Two company with aplomb, beating Itchy Feet by five lengths last weekend.

Already favourite for the Ryanair Chase in March, there was talk in some quarters that Bailey might be tempted to roll the dice over three miles - but that is not on the current agenda.

Kempton's Silviniaco Conti Chase in January, won by Frodon last season, or the Ascot Chase in February instead appear to be his potential stepping stones to Cheltenham.

"His season's target is the Ryanair, and that's what he'll be geared up to," said Bailey.

"He'll either run at Kempton or Ascot next, but the King George is not part of that equation."