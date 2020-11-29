Zanahiyr is Triumph favourite after Fairyhouse romp

Gordon Elliott's Zanahiyr was catapulted into Triumph Hurdle favouritism following a stunning display in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Grade Three contest was arguably the strongest race of its type run this season, with Willie Mullins' Saint Sam and Joseph O'Brien's Druid's Altar also representing strong form.

Approaching the second last, Druid's Altar was left behind, and it soon became apparent that Jack Kennedy on Zanahiyr was travelling much better than the odds-on favourite.

He was soon sent clear, and Paul Townend quickly accepted the result on Saint Sam, as Zanahiyr (16-5) pulled 14 lengths clear.

The ex-Mick Halford-trained winner is 10-1 favourite for the Triumph with Coral.

"We thought he was nice at home," said Elliott.

"He did it well in Ballinrobe, and I thought he came on a lot from the race.

"I thought it was a good performance. Jack said he travelled and jumped. He did it all very easily.

"He's a big horse and is going to get stronger. He's not just a juvenile and could be a nice horse for those good staying Flat races as well.

"He'll probably want another run before the Triumph, so he could go to Leopardstown at Christmas or February. We'll try and keep him and Quilixios apart as long as we can.

"That's Noel and Valerie Moran's first Graded winner, so that's very important as well. They are big investors in the game."