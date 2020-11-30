Vinndication on easy list following Ladbrokes Trophy run

Vinndication is on the easy list as he was found to be lame after unseating his rider at the fifth-last fence in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday.

The seven-year-old was in second place behind all-the-way winner Cloth Cap when parting company with David Bass.

After initially looking to be none the worse, Vinndication became lame, prompting trainer Kim Bailey to have the horse X-rayed on the way back to his stables near Cheltenham.

As the X-rays showed no fracture, Bailey will give Vinndication a rest and see how he is in a few days' time.

"Vinndication was running the race of his life on Saturday, but when coming to the cross fence at Newbury something happened, and however many times I watched the replay I am still not sure, but it all went wrong," the trainer told his website blog.

"David Bass initially thought that he had lost his iron and just fallen off, but on the replay it looked like Vinny either slipped and lost his propulsion - either way he lost his jockey and almost came down. Hugely frustrating.

"Vinny seemed fine after, but then he stiffened up and became lame behind after an hour. A visit on the way home to Donnington Vets for x-rays showed no fracture, so rest is the immediate cure and see how he is a in a few days time."

Bailey's other runner in the race, Two For Gold, will revert to shorter distances after failing to last out the extended three and a quarter miles.

"Two For Gold ran a blinder but just did not stay. I rather suspected that might happen. We have learnt something and he will be back over a shorter trip," he said.